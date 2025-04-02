Brokers Set Expectations for SIGA FY2025 Earnings

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst J. Prakash anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

