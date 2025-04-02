GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCFree Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.