StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

