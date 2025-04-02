StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Down 12.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
