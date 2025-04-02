Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.79.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
