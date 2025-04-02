Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Chewy’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Chewy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after buying an additional 119,633 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,159.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock worth $290,611,129 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.