Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 2,452 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $261.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

