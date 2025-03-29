Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $38,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $169.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.36.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3832 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

