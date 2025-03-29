EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

