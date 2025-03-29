LPL Financial LLC Acquires 53,085 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $44,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EDV opened at $70.07 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.06.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

