Intrust Bank NA Has $2.02 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEE opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.