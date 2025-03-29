S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 0.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz SE acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $8,345,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 259,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 198,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,061,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $502.33 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.21. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
