PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 21,300 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.1% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 451.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

