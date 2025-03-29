Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $22.51 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 6.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $6,374,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

NYSE:TGT opened at $103.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

