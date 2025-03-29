2,000 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,892,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 773.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after purchasing an additional 737,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $103.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.