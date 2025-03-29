D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,691. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.24.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

