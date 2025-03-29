Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 28th total of 338,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chanson International Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of CHSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,258. Chanson International has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chanson International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Chanson International as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

