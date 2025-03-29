Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Moderna stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Moderna Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,655. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.