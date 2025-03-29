Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Down 61.1% in March

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 98,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Focus stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 6,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 71.48% and a negative net margin of 35.77%.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

