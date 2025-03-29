Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:HYKE) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:HYKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA HYKE traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23. Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $30.64.
Vest 2 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
