Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DWAS traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,800. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $682.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.