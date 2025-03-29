Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

