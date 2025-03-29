Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on February 25th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,061. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.07 and a 200 day moving average of $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,316,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

