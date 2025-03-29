Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Keppel Stock Performance
Keppel stock remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Keppel has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Keppel Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.