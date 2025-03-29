Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Keppel Stock Performance

Keppel stock remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Keppel has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.