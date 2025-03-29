Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3436 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BATS JULJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769. Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.
About Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF
