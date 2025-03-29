Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

