Braze’s (BRZE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. Braze has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,545.84. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $736,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,766 shares in the company, valued at $23,053,748.12. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,921. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Braze by 9,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

