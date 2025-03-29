StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
ARKR opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
