Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also commented on SR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spire
Spire Stock Performance
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Spire Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Spire by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.