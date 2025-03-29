Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3436 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Stock Performance

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.11. Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – July (JULJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULJ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

