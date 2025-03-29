Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 129.1% increase from Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:AAPW traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 3,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
