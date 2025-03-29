Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 129.1% increase from Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AAPW traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 3,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Get Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF alerts:

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Apple stock (AAPL). AAPW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.