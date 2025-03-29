SWP Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:SWP) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

SWP Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:SWP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 97.3% increase from SWP Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SWP Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SWP opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72. SWP Growth & Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $169,627.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,636.88. The trade was a 16.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SWP Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The SWP Growth & Income ETF (SWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects income-producing companies in the US that exhibit quality characteristics. It selects securities of any capitalization but significantly focuses on the large-cap spectrum.

