Short Interest in Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Drops By 61.1%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Agent Information Software Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.33. Agent Information Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.
Agent Information Software Company Profile
