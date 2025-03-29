Short Interest in Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Drops By 61.1%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agent Information Software Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.33. Agent Information Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

