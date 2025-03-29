Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 251 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $97.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.