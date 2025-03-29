Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NIXT opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. Research Affiliates Deletions ETF has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $34.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.
About Research Affiliates Deletions ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Research Affiliates Deletions ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Affiliates Deletions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.