Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Nordson by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 2.9 %

NDSN stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

