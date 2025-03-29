Sei Investments Co. Sells 79,007 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,007 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.55. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.