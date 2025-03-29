Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6,321.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 477,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,909,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,412,000 after acquiring an additional 261,806 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 213,617 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.