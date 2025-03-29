Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $336,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $741,037.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,558,753.30. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,234 shares of company stock worth $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $207.14 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.41. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -828.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

