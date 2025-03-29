Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 19,131 Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

