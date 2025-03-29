Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,212 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $13,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OGS shares. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.