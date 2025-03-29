Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Nicola Wakefield Evans Acquires 2,000 Shares

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$25.60 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,200.00 ($32,201.26).

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.43. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.07%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

