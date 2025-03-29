Virtu Financial LLC Invests $223,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.8 %

GSBD opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.