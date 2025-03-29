Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $359,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 515 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $581.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.85. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,461.31, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $15,453,396. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

