Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM) Senior Officer Joseph Robert Piekenbrock Buys 56,200 Shares

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Robert Piekenbrock acquired 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,968.00.
Western Alaska Minerals Price Performance
Shares of WAM stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. Western Alaska Minerals Corp. has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.12.
Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile
