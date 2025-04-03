Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 3,428,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Company Profile

Shares of SUUIF opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.