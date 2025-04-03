Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Vitalhub Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS VHIBF opened at C$6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.33. Vitalhub has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.50.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

