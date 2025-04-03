Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 263895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cowen cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $833.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 83,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after acquiring an additional 494,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

