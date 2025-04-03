Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,706,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance
Shares of Tongcheng Travel stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
