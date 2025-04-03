Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,706,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Tongcheng Travel stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Tongcheng Travel has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

