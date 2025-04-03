SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 1003776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STKL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.05 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.90.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SunOpta news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,758. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $4,027,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,541,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 320,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

