Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.09. Polar Power shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 48,100 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Polar Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on POLA
Polar Power Stock Performance
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.