Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.09. Polar Power shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 48,100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Polar Power in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polar Power Stock Performance

About Polar Power

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

